Cars in Drive, Marcotte, and Zion come together for the V-Day extravaganza, PROM NIGHT

Local artists, Cars in Drive, Marcotte, and Zion Isaiah, are assembling at the Delta Athenaeum Feb. 10 for their show PROM NIGHT, a V-Day extravaganza.

Each artist will bring their unique style to the performance. Zion Isaiah brings an indie-pop sound to the stage, reminiscent of 80s style music. Cullen Green, otherwise known as Cars in Drive, creates “emo folk music” that focuses on honest songwriting. Sasha and Jordan Marcotte’s style is all R&B soul. Combining their talents for performance and songwriting, they create intimate and emotional songs.

Although the four agree that their music styles are very different, the artists meld together to make a good concert playlist. Isaiah says he expects the audience will enjoy the array of musical styles.

“Our different sounds could be seen as a challenge but it is also a kind of a fun melting pot,” Isaiah says. “I think people tend to like that, especially these days, as genre becomes less relevant.”

To solidify the night as one to remember, the prom theme won’t stop at the name. With a photo booth, refreshment tables, the artists decked out in 80s attire, you’ll feel like you’ve gone back in time. However, a bonus of this dance is that there is no requirement to bring a date.

“We just really wanted to lean into the overly cheesy aesthetic of prom just to make it fun for everyone to show up,” Green says.

“We want to make it feel more like a party than just a show.”

Isaiah brought the unlikely trio together after meeting Jordan Marcotte while working at JHS Pedals in 2020 and meeting Green through mutual friends in 2021.

Their love of honest, emotional songwriting created a strong bond between them.

“There’s not really a Plan B,” Green says. “We still have our day jobs and our nine to fives but we are just going as hard as we can in the evenings and working just to share what we love with people and make connections with others.”

PROM NIGHT starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, and the doors will open shortly before. Audience members are encouraged to also dress in “casual prom” attire. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.