Whataburger celebrates three KC groundbreakings ahead of fall openings

City and chamber leaders from Overland Park, Independence, and Lee’s Summit held two groundbreaking events with Whataburger Thursday.

Three Whataburger restaurants are set to open this fall:

8420 W 135th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66223

1450 Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086

18811 E US 40 Highway, Independence, Missouri 64055

Mayor Carl Gerlach, City Council President Curt Skoog, and Executive Director of School Administration for Blue Valley School District David Stubblefield were a few of the officials present at the morning Overland Park groundbreaking.

“We are so pleased that Whataburger has chosen Overland Park as one of its first-ever Kansas City-area locations,” says Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach. “We enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate this history-making moment today and we can’t wait to watch Whataburger grow.”

In the afternoon, the Independence and Lee’s Summit groundbreakings were celebrated in Lee’s Summit. Mayor Bill Baird, Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Chairman Tim Denker and President Matt Baird were present. Also in attendance were Independence Mayor Eileen Weir and Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak.

“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors here in the Kansas City area, and we’ve felt every bit of their midwestern hospitality,” says Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Scott Phillips. “I have to extend an especially big thanks to the mayors and chamber leaders of each city for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today.”

Whataburger wants to hire more than 700 employees in the Kansas City area this year and is currently hiring for positions such as restaurant manager and operating partner. This summer, team leaders and team members will be hired. The company emphasizes advancement from the inside and wants to put its employees on a path to success. For more information, visit the careers section of Whataburger’s website.

“We can’t wait to extend our tradition of great food and friendly service to our friends in the Kansas City area and look forward to opening our doors this fall,” Phillips says.