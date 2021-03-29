The midwest is getting a taste of Texas; new Whataburger locations announced

Two years after Patrick Mahomes’ tweeted for Whataburger to open a store in the midwest, it’s finally happening.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

The Texas-based chain has plans to open four locations spread out between Kansas and Missouri.

Locations

1450 Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, MO

18811 E. U.S. 40 Highway, Independence, MO

8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

905 Mo. 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO

The Overland Park City Council unanimously approved a final development plan for a Whataburger to replace a Salty Iguana, which is set to be demolished.

Hey @PatrickMahomes – we've got your first look at a taste of Texas in OP! @Whataburger submitted development plans for the former Salty Iguana site near 135th and U.S. 69. 🍔 🍟 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HHBKsX2LXj — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) October 22, 2020

Plans for the 3,751 square foot restaurant include red brick siding, a masonry screen wall, and two drive-thru lanes.

Approximately 700 employees will be hired in the coming months in preparation for the fall openings. The company says managers have the potential to earn over $55,000 a year, based on both market and performance.

“Our employees, who we call Family Members, are the heart and soul of our brand,” says Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez. “I know there are a lot of wonderful people in the Kansas City area who we’d love to have join the Whataburger Family.”

Specific opening dates have not released but Whataburger says there are plans to hold a series of events leading up to the openings.

Featured items on the menu include the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Breakfast on a Bun. Whataburger’s Fancy and Spicy Ketchup is also loved by customers. The best part? Whataburger is open 24 hours every day.

More than 14 million customers have come through the doors since Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950. It started as a small, roadside burger stand and today there are over 840 locations in 10 states.

According to FOX4, more locations and community investments are in the company’s growth plans for 2022.

Who knows-maybe Sterling Skye Mahomes’ first kid’s meal will be from Whataburger.