Shocktober is back at Screenland Armour with 31 days of Halloween horror film programming

Screenland Armour [408 Armour Road] is gearing up for its 12th anniversary of Shocktober, a month-long movie marathon for lovers of terror, jump scares, and gore. This year’s lineup is full of classics, family favorites, and an evening dedicated to the master of horror, John Carpenter.

The month-long marathon will kick off with the 50th anniversary of the horror classic, The Exorcist on Oct 1 at 7 p.m.

If you’re extremely indecisive and need a little more suspense in your life, Nightmare Junkhead’s annual mystery triple feature is for you. It’s a 5-hour long movie marathon and you won’t know what you’re getting into until you arrive. It’s taking place on Oct 7 at 6 p.m. Tickets for this event always go quickly, so be sure to make reservations ASAP.

For all you anime lovers, Satoshi Kon’s psychological thriller, Perfect Blue (1997) will be playing on Oct 10 at 7 p.m. and also doubles as Screenland’s Anime Club feature of the month. Nothing screams creepy more than the fanboy-to-stalker pipeline.

CARPENTERFEST 2023, a triple feature celebrating the works of John Carpenter will be held on Oct 14 at 5 p.m. Features include The Fog (1980), The Thing (1981), and Christine (1983).

If you’re into backyard movie dates, they’ve got you covered too. Tim Burton’s classic, A Nightmare Before Christmas will be showing on Oct 14, followed by Disney’s 30th anniversary edition of Hocus Pocus on Oct 21, and Ernest Scared Stupid featuring Jim Varney and Eartha Kitt on Oct 28.

As always, Shocktober wouldn’t be complete without Michael Myers making an appearance. The finale movie will be none other than Halloween (1978)

