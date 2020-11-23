Best of KC 2020: Screenland Armour remains KC’s best movie theater, even when we’re not there

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

A Kansas City institution, the Screenland on Armour Road in North KC has been in operation since the ‘20s, and it’s still got that old-fashioned proscenium around its high-tech main screen—which was actually the very first Iris optimized picture and sound in the country.

That meeting of old and new is everywhere in the Screenland, a place run by movie lovers for movie lovers that combines the comforts of home, the grandeur of an old-fashioned movie palace, and the best new and revival films available. Not to mention their unbeatable special programming, from Panic Fest, our own locally-grown genre film festival that happens every year in January, to their annual Shocktober Halloween programming and regular monthly events like Forever Bogus, Slaughter Movie House, Analog Sunday, and more.

Unfortunately, like a lot of local businesses (and pretty much all movie theaters), the Screenland has been hit hard by the pandemic. But Adam Roberts and the rest of the Screenland Family have been keeping the lights on by reaching out to the Kansas City film community in dynamic and innovative ways, from drive-in movies shown on the back wall to exclusive streaming content offered through the Screenland’s Patreon.

Screenland Armour Theatre

408 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116

screenland.com