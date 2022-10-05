Trick or Treat, Motherf*****!: Screenland Armour presents 11th annual Shocktoberfest

Amidst the subtle and pervasive terror that is post-pandemic life, Screenland Armour’s 11th annual Shocktoberfest presents an opportunity to bring that repressed discomfort, disturbance, and sheer horror to the surface.

The month-long Halloween celebration opened with an epic 8-film-long A Nightmare on Elm Street marathon on Oct. 1. The marathons continue, intermixed with less committal single viewings & double features, as well as a few highly anticipated live performances.

This year’s lineup appeals to the whole spectrum of horror genre lovers. Films range from the comedic 1987 The Lost Boys to the unexpectedly disturbing anime psychological horror Perfect Blue.

The festival spotlights foundational horror directors like Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and John Carpenter (The Thing), as well as emerging [female] directors like Anna Biller, whose 2016 The Love Witch is gorgeously retro.

On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will return to KC for a second time to accompany the 4K restoration of the 1977 Suspiria with a live version of the score. On Oct. 29, a shadow cast will perform during Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And if you’ve paid any attention at all, you already know the grand finale: John Carpenter’s Halloween.

Screenland Armour is located at 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City, MO 64114. Tickets will go fast, so check out Shocktoberfest’s full lineup online & confirm your reservation.