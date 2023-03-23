Quixotic’s latest show Whiskey Dynamite blends ‘yeehaw’ and ‘hot damn’ in a fantasy western

Quixotic’s new show Whiskey Dynamite transports the audience to a sexy neowestern world where it makes sense that Johnny Cash, flaming acrobatics, and burlesque exist in ridiculous harmony—easily the performance collective’s most outlandish production yet.

Quixotic is a KC-based (yet world-renowned) communal art brain trust that utilizes imaginative technology, dance, costuming, and live music. The result is an overwhelming multi-sensory experience worthy of a Las Vegas arena.

Whiskey Dynamite is Quixotic’s latest creation, currently running at the Quixotic Theater. The interactive multimedia performance blended with aerialists, dancing, burlesque, projection mapping, and live music draws the audience into a fantasy world.

Justin Dale as Gus the Mechanic emcees, adding color with jokes, accents, and a tremendous amount of innuendo. This is a show designed for adults. It is not vying for the family-friendly stamp of approval, so call a babysitter and make it a date night.

A wide variety of acts entertain for just under two hours. From the start, a combination of rock and country music with cotton candy-colored costuming set the stage for a fantastical time. Aerialist Maggie Andriani and an ensemble dance number open the show. The following acts include a variety of performers doing striptease, dance, aerial routines, and more. Personal favorites include the contortion performances by Arynn Akridge and Luan Deasy, aerialist Dan Saab, and vocals performances from guest-artist Ariana Savalas.

Live music accompanies some acts, while getting the full spotlight at other times. Kelsey Thomas performs a custom rendition of “Folsom Prison Blues” on ukulele; musicians Shane Borth, Ben Munoz, and Matt Shoaf absolutely nail “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”; and Matt Shoaf woos the crowd with “Unchained Melody”. For a visual-focused performance, the musicians at each of Quixotic’s concepts nearly steal the show with their consistent talent and confident range.

The set, lighting, and costuming are just as impressive as the on-stage talent.

Creative use of color, textures, and light transforms the simple stage for each number. The mix of old and new technology–from fog machines and pulley systems, to advanced projections and reliable eclectic instruments–make for a stunning performance with multiple “wow” moments in all corners of the theater.

The small areas for improvement are consistent with other Quixotic shows over the years. Transitions between performances have room to become faster and seamless, giving the audience no time to let their mind wander out of the Whiskey Dynamite universe.

Ensemble dance numbers leave something to be desired regarding unison performance, though the choreography is expertly tailored to each unique act. A few numbers, like the cage and balloon dances, are more novelty than anything, but the spicy variety makes this show special.

A themed bar is open for one hour before the show in the theater lobby. West Bottoms Whiskey Co. is a featured partner, and the bar has extensive options for cocktails, wine, and beer. Non-alcoholic options and small snacks are available as well.

Guests are invited, nay, encouraged to “dress to express” with a focus on “bright western Americana.”

Quixotic’s Whiskey Dynamite is performed at the Quixotic Theater inside Crown Center at 2450 Grand Boulevard, Suite 30, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Weekend showtimes at 8:30 p.m. run through April 29, with tickets ranging from $60-110.