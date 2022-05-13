Quixotic and Hollywood Casino partner to present Rhapsody rock show in May and June

Hollywood Casino is collaborating with local flashy dance troop Quixotic to bring Las Vegas-style rock music showcase, Rhapsody – A Rock Cirque Experience, to Kansas City. Opening night is May 20, with Friday and Saturday shows plotted to take place at the casino’s outdoor stage, The Patio.

Hollywood Casino describes Rhapsody as a spectacle in imagination with live music to create a fully immersive, multi-sensory extravaganza. These elements will be expanded upon with fire performances and aerial maneuvers.

Hollywood Casino Vice President of Marketing Sara Panek says Rhapsody offers an experience only Kansas City can offer thanks to its view that overlooks the Kansas Speedway track. Quixotic’s involvement began with a series of meetings but was immediately set in stone the moment she saw its first show.

“Quixotic is focused on creating an experience like never before,” Panek says. “Although a patron will still see the show-stopping, heart-racing acrobatics, aerial artistry, and fire performances, there is now a raw rock-and-roll vibe with live electric guitars and a completely different energy from prior shows.”

Rhapsody doesn’t open to the public for another week, but its rock anthem soundtrack is available to listen to via Spotify. Although classics like “Back in Black,” “Dream On,” and “Stairway to Heaven,” all make an appearance, the show makes room for more recent hits like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?”

Quixotic’s presence with the Rhapsody performances may represent a change of pace, but the group is no stranger to shaking things up. With a focus on performance art, Quixotic blends technology, such as projection mapping, and emotional choreography to create dance smoothies of every flavor.

Rhapsody at Hollywood Casino will add to its growing list of examples that prove its world-class talent.

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased from as early as May 20 to as late as June 18.