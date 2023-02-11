Quixotic and Calvin Arsenia create a classy, multi-sensory affair in Sensatia L’Amour

Quixotic—Kansas City’s multi-sensory performance featuring aerial acrobatics, contortionists, modern dance, comedy, fire throwing, burlesque, live vocals and instrumentals including saxophone, violin, cello, and more—presents Sensatia L’Amour, a sensual Valentine’s Day performance featuring special guest harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia.

Upon entering the bar and lounge, guests are treated to pre-show entertainment from Arsenia, whose heavenly vocals and immaculate harp skills set the tone for the romantic and sensual evening in store.

The experience is like being transported to an alternate, much sexier realm by all five senses: The lounge and theater are scented with perfumes and incense, romantic red lighting sets the mood, and all the performers and staff—even bar staff and ushers—are opulently dressed, “like walking art,” as the show’s hostess, resident comedienne, and primary vocalist says.

The show is romantic and sensory without ever being over-the-top or uncomfortable. The evening is a classy affair. The lounge includes a poetry table stocked with love note-writing supplies, tasteful backdrops for photos, and beautiful bar carts and seating areas, which all add to the intimate atmosphere.

Two specialty cocktails are available for the evening: the French Kiss, made with Gruet sparkling rosé, Tom’s Town gin, rose simple syrup, lemon juice, and bitters; and the Wild Rose, made with Tequila Rose strawberry cream, Five Farms irish cream, vanilla vodka, and strawberry boba pearls.

VIP guests enjoy complimentary Christopher Elbow Chocolates at the show’s break.

Sensatia L’Amour will run again Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14. The lounge and bar open at 7:00 p.m. with pre-show music presented by Calvin Arsenia, and the show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Sensatia L’Amour is presented at Music Theater Heritage (2450 Grand Boulevard, Suite 301, KC, MO 64108). Parking Directions: Park in the Crown Center Shops parking garage and drive up to the 3rd floor (orange, level 3a). The entrance to the Quixotic Theater is in the Hall’s Department Store Entrance. Just follow the signs showing you how to get up to the 4th floor where the theater is located.