Quixotic hosts socially-distanced ‘Twilight Soirée’ August 28-29

Quixotic will be hosting another round of their Twilight Soirée Variety Show this Friday and Saturday at the Westin Hotel in Crown Center. These events follow the sold-out Twilight Soirée shows from the previous weekend.

The Kansas City-based performance company has creatively incorporated social distancing measures into their performances. The Twilight Soirée is hosted outside, on the rooftop of Crown Center’s Westin Hotel. Guest’s tables are placed 14 feet apart, and mask guidelines are strictly enforced.

Kelsey Ottley, the show director for the Twilight Soirée said that: “Our first weekend of Twilight Soirée was an absolute blast, and I was honored by the standing ovations and overwhelmingly positive feedback. This show is quirky and candylike colorful, plus it includes a huge genre of music styles to connect to all types of audiences. Our goal was to bring love, carefree giggles, ‘oohs,’ and ‘ahhs,’ to each table, even though we were not physically close to them, nor are their tables closer than 12+ feet apart- and that was a huge success.”

This show proves that a little creativity goes a long way in adapting responsible social distancing practices into the arts. These efforts go a long way towards making people feel connected through performance during a stressful time.