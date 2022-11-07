Best of KC 2022: Quick to see Quixotic

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Wowzers.

That’s it. That’s the review. Send Tweet.

[No for real, it’s difficult to put the myriad triumphs of one of KC’s best performance art/dance crews into words, especially in a year that saw them as icing on the cake wherever events were had. When you want any kind of installation work or an evening’s entertainment to kick to the next level, they’re who you turn to. Among their many highlights in 2022, you were lucky if you caught their rock’n’roll circus revue out by the casino, where they performed nightly to a backdrop of an empty racetrack while doing backflaps and twirling fire, all set to electro-cello covers of Britney Spears and Muse hits. Quixotic also just wrapped their “Dark Forest” show at Powell Gardens, which blended technology and music into a collision with ethereal vibes and made for the best haunted night imaginable. Can’t wait to see their Christmas show later this year, and just how they’ll up the ante with overwhelming talent yet again. Catch them literally anywhere you see their name mentioned on an event.]