Mid-America Art Alliance’s 50th Anniversary Block Party

The Mid-America Art Alliance will be hosting its 50th Anniversary Block Party June 2, 2023. The event will include musical performances from past M-AAA grantees, DJ sets, and a photography exhibit in the M-AAA exhibition space.

The Block Party [2018 Baltimore Avenue] will be held within walking distance from the Crossroads First Fridays festivities, so food and other vendors will be close by, for Kansas Citians who’d like to hit up both in short order.

As the nation’s first Regional Art Alliance, the M-AAA has granted over $51 million to various artists in the past 50 years. The M-AAA provides funding in six states- Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. The grants are given not only to individual artists, but to community art organizations.

Performing in the upcoming Block Party will be musicians Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Justin Peter (Pete) Kinkel-Schuster, and DJ Ice Kole.

Barnoski is an artist and musician from Oklahoma, and their work is rooted in Indigenous and decolonial methodologies. Barnoski is a recipient of the M-AAA Artist 360 grant, Artist Leadership Fellow, and Artist INC facilitator.

Kinkel-Schuster is the principal songwriter for Water Liars and founder of Constant Stranger Records based in Arkansas. Kinkel-Schuster’s work has been recognized by The New York Times, No Depression, and NPR. He is also a recipient of the M-AAA Artist 360 grant.

DJ Ice Kole is a female Kansas City DJ. She has collaborated with MAAXE DJ Collective, and is in the running for the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards as Best Female DJ.

Featuring in M-AAA’s exhibition space, The Culture Lab, will be Shutter and Sound: The Jazz Photography of Bob Willoughby. The collection of 50 photographs are of the California Jazz scene circa the 1950s. In this series, Willoughby not only photographed Jazz legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Frank Sinatra but also was able to capture the joy and vulnerability of a musical performance.

The musical performances will be taking place in the parking lot across from the M-AAA building, located at 2018 Baltimore Avenue, KCMO. The event is free, family-friendly, and wheelchair accessible.

Block Party Performance Schedule:

6 p.m. – Kaylin Fay Barnoski

7 p.m. – Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

8 p.m. – DJ Ice Kole