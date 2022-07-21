Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation’s first regional arts organization, turns 50

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) is celebrating 50 years as the United States’ first Regional Arts Organization.

M-AAA provides grants to artists and art organizations, supports cultural programs, and otherwise brings art to Midwesterners who might otherwise be limited by geographic and financial constraints.

Since 1974, it has been located in Kansas City, MO, and actively participates in events such as First Fridays. It has awarded more than $51 million in grants to over 18,000 artists and organizations on a national scale.

The alliance has also received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services—making it the only Regional Arts Organization to do so.