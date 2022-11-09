M-AAA launches Artist Leadership Fellows Program to strengthen regional artist community

On Monday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. the public is invited to join a virtual “WorkShare” where an inaugural group of artists from Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) will present their work and leadership experience.

The virtual “WorkShare” is a culmination of M-AAA’s Artist Leadership Fellows program, which aims to strengthen artists across the region through peer modeling and mentorship.

M-AAA’s Artist Leadership Fellow program selects community-nominated artists from a diverse range of disciplines to meet virtually with program facilitators for an eight-week course on professional and leadership development. The outcome goal is a geographically broad network of peer artists with a shared strategic framework to educate and empower artists on the topics of goal-setting, financial strategy, marketing, contracts, legal business structure, time management, and self-care.

“This initial cohort of Artist Leadership Fellows brings an amazing set of experiences, ideas, and resources with them. I can’t wait to see their impact as they facilitate programming in their own communities and across the region over the coming years,” said M-AAA’s Director of Artist Services Diane Scott.

Individuals who are interested in the virtual “WorkShare” must register in advance. Information regarding current Artist Leadership Fellows, Senior Artist Peer Facilitators, and Artist Services Staff are available online.