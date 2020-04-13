Largeprinting.com is the latest KC business to pivot into medical mask production

Largeprinting.com is the latest KC based business to pivot into making medical masks. PPE is in exceptionally short supply, and reconfiguring to this production format not only helps during the coronavirus pandemic for our heroes at hospitals, but also keeps employees retained during this difficult time. The Trabon Group from Kansas City made a similar production change up last week.

Here’s the press release from Largeprinting.com:

As our name implies, Largeprinting.com owns and operates several large format printers, but we also have an array of large format digital cutters. Recent events have caused us to refocus our resources. With the current need for medical PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), we wanted to use our facilities and expertise to help.

The Largeprinting.com Creative team, inspired by the work of 3D printers, challenged themselves to create 3 dimensions with 2 dimensional media and tools. They designed the visor for KC Face Shields so that it could be produced on one of our precision high-speed digital cutters in our large format print shop. They designed the prototype, the pattern and the related cut file that is used by the machine.

They took this from concept to prototype to production in less than 5 days. Our Marketing team built the KC Face Shields store in 2 days. Our CEO spent most of his days securing the supplies needed to make face shields.

We changed everything about how we do business in a week and brought this much needed product to market at the same time.We updated our shop procedures to follow CDC guidelines including:

Where possible, our staff is working from home.

Our production crew is sanitizing our office space frequently throughout the day.

We follow social distancing guidelines to avoid close contact (6 ft of distance from each other.)

We have implemented “contactless” curbside service. Rather than ask you to come into our store, call us when you arrive, and we will bring your order to you while you remain in your car.

We also offer local “contactless” deliveries”.

To do this quickly, our CEO had related supplies expedited and prioritized work for our digital cutters for the production of face shields. As a result, we produce up to 1,000 face shields per day and fulfill and ship orders very quickly – many days faster than almost anyone in the country even under normal circumstances.

Face shields are available for order via the online store.