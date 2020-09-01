Kingsford Charcoal setting up $5k charity tab at Jones Bar-B-Q for this Saturday

On Saturday, September 5th, Kingsford Charcoal will be opening a $5,000 tab at KCK’s family-owned Jones Bar-B-Q. This tab will be offering free barbecue first come, first served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This tab is part of Kingsford’s initiative to support locally owned barbecue restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each customer is limited to one menu item.

Kingsford also gave a $10k donation to Jones Bar-B-Q, as part of a round of donations across the country that totaled $250,000. Deborah Jones, one of the owners of Jones said: “The donation helped with taxes and payroll. We also donated food to the community and Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri.”

If you’re not able to make it out on the 5th, not to worry: Kingsford’s website will be hosting Deborah Jones’ grilling tips and ribs recipe on their website so you can (attempt to) recreate her tasty ribs at home.