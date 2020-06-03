Local Black businesses to support in KC right now

Celeste Lindell, Liz Cook,
Jerk ribs from Mesob

Celeste Lindell from KC shared this list of local Black-owned businesses that we can and should be supporting right now, and we’ve been making additions. This week of solidarity is a good time to put your money where your mouth is and help support the oft-overlooked parts of our community.

ARTS:
The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City

CAFE/COFFEE/BAKERY:
Equal Minded Cafe
Happy Apple Cafe
Big Mommas Bakery-Cafe
OMG Coffee & Donuts
Urban Cafe KC
M & M Bakery and Deli LLC..
Dream Muscle Coffee

VEGAN:
Mattie’s Foods
Awaze
@gigithevegankc (IG)

FOOD:
Brown Sugar Chicken & Donuts
Ruby Jean’s Juicery
The Distrikt Biskuit House
Jones BBQ
Wilson’s Pizza & Grill
Gates Bar-B-Q
EJ’s Urban Eatery
Blue Nile Cafe
Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant
Wings Cafe Westport
Fannie’s West African Cuisine
King’s Table Soul Food Restaurant
Bayou on the Vine
Lutfi’s Fried Fish
Soirée Steak & Oyster House
Reggae Kitchen
Peach Tree Restaurant of Kansas City
Niecie’s Restaurant
Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant
Krab Kingz Seafood KC
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque
Back Porch Bar-B-Q
Jazzy B’s Diner
Unk’s Burgers

DESSERTS:
Kaleidoscoops KCK
Alhambra Confections
Cake-a-Boo
TaylorElizabeth Cakes
Kansas City Cupcake Co.
Yogurtini Plaza

LIFESTYLE:
Integrity Martial Arts Academy
The Directors Cut Barbershop
The Gathering Place of KC
Fresh Start Credit Services, LLC

Our staff food writer/reviewer Liz Cook has been seeing these local lists of KC restaurants to support. Here’s her thread of single dish recommendations from each of her favorite locals.

