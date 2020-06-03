Local Black businesses to support in KC right now

Celeste Lindell from KC shared this list of local Black-owned businesses that we can and should be supporting right now, and we’ve been making additions. This week of solidarity is a good time to put your money where your mouth is and help support the oft-overlooked parts of our community.

IF YOU HAVE OTHERS TO ADD, EMAIL TIPS@THEPITCHKC.COM

ARTS:

The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City

CAFE/COFFEE/BAKERY:

Equal Minded Cafe

Happy Apple Cafe

Big Mommas Bakery-Cafe

OMG Coffee & Donuts

Urban Cafe KC

M & M Bakery and Deli LLC..

Dream Muscle Coffee

VEGAN:

Mattie’s Foods

Awaze

@gigithevegankc (IG)

FOOD:

Brown Sugar Chicken & Donuts

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

The Distrikt Biskuit House

Jones BBQ

Wilson’s Pizza & Grill

Gates Bar-B-Q

EJ’s Urban Eatery

Blue Nile Cafe

Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant

Wings Cafe Westport

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

King’s Table Soul Food Restaurant

Bayou on the Vine

Lutfi’s Fried Fish

Soirée Steak & Oyster House

Reggae Kitchen

Peach Tree Restaurant of Kansas City

Niecie’s Restaurant

Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant

Krab Kingz Seafood KC

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

Back Porch Bar-B-Q

Jazzy B’s Diner

Unk’s Burgers

DESSERTS:

Kaleidoscoops KCK

Alhambra Confections

Cake-a-Boo

TaylorElizabeth Cakes

Kansas City Cupcake Co.

Yogurtini Plaza

LIFESTYLE:

Integrity Martial Arts Academy

The Directors Cut Barbershop

The Gathering Place of KC

Fresh Start Credit Services, LLC

Our staff food writer/reviewer Liz Cook has been seeing these local lists of KC restaurants to support. Here’s her thread of single dish recommendations from each of her favorite locals.

1. Mesob in Midtown: Doro tibs with collards and yellow lentils. Order extra injera: you're going to want it to soak up the rich, spicy drippings. — Liz Cook (@lizcookkc) June 2, 2020

3. Fannie's African & Tropical Cuisine: goat-meat soup with fufu. If a past experience with tough or stringy goat turned you off it, Fannie will set you straight. Fried tilapia with extra shito sauce is another great option. — Liz Cook (@lizcookkc) June 2, 2020

6. Distrikt Biskuit House near Arrowhead: the Distrikt Biskuit Royale. The undisputed king of breakfast sandwiches. Soft, flaky biscuit with a buttermilk-brined fried chicken thigh, egg, cheese, and bacon. I'm sure the rest of the menu's good, but I will never know. — Liz Cook (@lizcookkc) June 2, 2020