Freeze warning in effect for tonight, the weather is drunk

From 2 am until 9 am on Friday morning, the U.S. National Weather service has issued a Freeze Warning on the KC area.

Yesterday it was 86 degrees. We had a Freeze Warning back on Saturday when the temperature dropped to 23 degrees. It then hit the 80s on Tuesday.

I fear that our weather is drunk. It’s truly the only explanation for how out-of-whack this whole thing is. And we all know that drinking in general is way up, under quarantine. I guess the weather deserves to join the rest of us. I’d just prefer to be able to sit on the deck to sip my cocktail rather than remaining stuck inside because of heavy frost.

The complete NWS announcement below:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and

central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Recommended actions

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.