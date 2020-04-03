KC has a freeze warning tonight, so leave your taps on

The National Weather Service announced Friday afternoon the Kansas City area is under a Freeze Warning, which runs 3 to 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

With windchill it dropped to 23 degrees today. The National Weather Service says that on Tuesday we’ll have a high temperature of 85 degrees.

Just a reminder that even when coronavirus is over, we’ll have some other issues like global warming to deal with.

Make sure to leave your taps running tonight so your pipes don’t freeze.