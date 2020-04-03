KC has a freeze warning tonight, so leave your taps on

Brock Wilbur,
Img 3280

A tree blossoming while also harboring some surprise icicles // Photo by Brock Wilbur

The National Weather Service announced Friday afternoon the Kansas City area is under a Freeze Warning, which runs 3 to 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

With windchill it dropped to 23 degrees today. The National Weather Service says that on Tuesday we’ll have a high temperature of 85 degrees.

Just a reminder that even when coronavirus is over, we’ll have some other issues like global warming to deal with.

Make sure to leave your taps running tonight so your pipes don’t freeze.

Categories: News
Tags: , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.