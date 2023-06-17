Boulevardia’s first night delivers on promise of good entertainment, uplifting local artists, and plain fun

Back for its eighth year, Boulevardia drew large crowds on Friday night to enjoy beer tasting, live music and podcasting, a silent disco, a local Makers Market, and more.

Festivalgoers flocked to four different stages scattering the Crown Center venue to see a stacked lineup of musical talent. Performers ranged from local groups like punk rock band Six Percent and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra, to New Zealand’s indie-rock quartet The Beths and headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Kansas City-based indie-pop rock group Kat King took the main stage first, getting the audience warmed up with easy-listening covers and original songs, including a new single. Shortly after, festivalgoers packed in tightly for The Beths’ energetic 10-song set that left the crowd chanting for an encore—to no avail.

Directly to the West of the main Visit MO Stage, tents lined Washington Square Park housing local pop-up shops at the Makers Market. Small business owners displayed their goods such as handmade soaps and candles, curated vintage clothing, art, and jewelry.

When walking through the market, nearly all makers were engaged in conversation with a festivalgoer, helping them pick out a Father’s Day gift or just chatting about their business.

Equally as sociable were the volunteers working the several bars dotting the venue. Volunteers of local non-profits like Cultivate KC and Missouri Pit Bull Rescue served up drinks in tents, with all tips at the respective pop-up bars going directly to their organization.

While many navigated the crowds with a Space Camper IPA or “Quirktail” in hand, the festival was also a family-friendly affair for those who brought their little ones along. A ferris wheel, jumbo Jenga, and Connect 4 entertained the youngest Boulevardians—and if lucky, they were treated to Sheridan’s frozen custard or another local food truck snack.

Over at the ice terrace, a first-time Boulevardia passerby may be taken back by the site of a large crowd apparently dancing in silence. At the popular Monster Energy Silent Disco, mixes of a stacked lineup of DJ’s blast in their headphones, including a set by internationally renowned DJ MADDS.

Attendees could also be found dancing at the nearby Fountain Stage, where the local punk rock band Six Percent jammed to original songs and Weezer covers. Made up of several fathers, the band took the time to shout out dads in the crowd for Father’s Day as their own

families cheered them on in the front row in matching merch. The Fountain Stage and its crowd reached an energetic high with Cimafunk’s 8:45 p.m. set, the Afro-Cuban Rockstar and his band curating the most exhilarating energy of the night with their funky set.

The night’s headliner, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, drew a large crowd of fans of the nostalgic early 2000s southern rock hits at the main stage.

Wrapping up at 11 p.m., the first night of Boulevardia proved to be another success for the street fest fans, local artists, and spotlighted talent.