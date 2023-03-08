Forty-seven breweries from across the U.S. join the lineup for Boulevardia’s 2023 Taps & Tastes event

Boulevardia announced that 47 breweries will be participating in the beer and food sampling experience at the 2023 festival.

The lineup for this year includes local favorites like KC Bier Co., Alma Mader Brewing, 39th Street Brewing, Vine Street Brewing, Boulevard Brewing Co. (of course), and many more.

Also some breweries from across the country are joining the crowd like Blue Owl Brewing in Austin, Uinta Brewing Company in Salt Lake City, and Ghost Town Brewing from Oakland, CA.

“Taps & Tastes” is a fan-favorite beer and food sampling event, where ticket holders can try beers from all participating breweries and bites from several local restaurants. The team at Boulevard that organizes the event every year prides itself on choosing “a diverse mix of the industry’s leading breweries.”

The “Taps & Tastes” event will be housed in the Crown Center Exhibition Hall, June 17. You can purchase tickets now, and there are two ticket options. A general admission ticket is $85 and will get you into the event from 2-5 p.m. An early admission ticket costing $125 will get you in an hour early for first dibs on sampling.

Both ticket options include unlimited beer and food sampling, a commemorative tasting glass, and admission to the festival on Saturday. A full list of participating breweries can be found below.

The two-day 2023 Boulevardia festival will take over downtown KC, June 16-17. If you wander out of “Taps & Tastes” early or are looking for something to do before the event the festival has a lineup of live performances from local, regional and national acts. There will also be interactive activities and a slew of vendors that will be filling the streets.

A full entertainment schedule, and additional details about the festival will be announced in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled.