Missouri Pit Bull Rescue makes saving pups paw-sible with fundraising gala Oct. 7

For over 20 years, Missouri Pit Bull Rescue (MPR) has been on a mission to provide medical care, training, food, and shelter to Kansas City’s pit bulls.

From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, supporters can join MPR for its biggest fundraiser of the year: Bullies and Bubbles. The gala will feature music, dancing, a silent auction, food, and canine friends at the historic El Torreon on Gillham Plaza.

MPR is 100% volunteer-run and will use all of the funds from Bullies and Bubbles to help the dogs in its care.

Early bird tickets are available at $50 each, or $75 with two drink vouchers. Regular tickets are $75 each, or $100 with two drink vouchers.