Kat King, the Royal Chief, Blackstarkids, and more of the best local music videos

In the history of Cine Local rounding up all of the newest and best local music videos, it seems as though this one is the most-stacked collection we’ve ever put together. Each and every video selected for this installment differs from the one preceding it, and there’s a tune for every taste. It’s all killer, no filler, and you’d do well to start pushing play on every one.

Kat King, “New Sun”

It’s still nice enough out for us to share this video without it feeling like it’s a look back to warmer times. This single from Kat King, released in August, showcases the switch from solo performer to a band. The collection of footage of the band performing at Boulevardia and hanging out in Roanoke Park only demonstrates the connection between the performers.

Sinister Dane, “Wishing”

Why are we showcasing a band from St. Louis? Well, Sinister Dane frontman Joe Sears is well-known around Lawrence and Kansas City for his vocal work as the frontman of reggae act Page 7, but in another time, he fronted the funk metal act Sinister Dane, who were signed to Columbia Records and toured as openers for Living Colour. This video of the band performing “Wishing” live at The Golden Record on Cherokee Street is the first time Sinister Dane has performed live in 25 years, and it shows they haven’t lost a step.

Katy Guillen & The Drive, “Bottom of Your Belly”

You get all the fun and excitement of Thelma & Louise without driving off a cliff at the end in this latest video from the band’s latest, Another One Gained. The Khitam Jabr-directed video captures the perfect car song energy of the track in its first half, while also showing off the duo’s live chops in the second. It’s another end-of-summer track which almost makes us wish it weren’t cooling off so we could make one more drive with the top down.

You can snag Another One Gained on compact disc, vinyl, or digitally at Bandcamp.

Blackstarkids, “Sex Appeal”

CYBERKISS*, the latest album from Kansas City trio Blackstarkids, sees the group leaning really hard into late ’90s and early ’00s pop. These new tracks, such as “Sex Appeal,” feel like TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre have all learned from their numerous live tours over the past year, and are really crafting new music designed for crowds, not just online. Props to the band’s synth player, Jerry P., for crafting a video which looks straight out of 1999, while still playing to the group’s strengths.

CYBERKISS* is streaming now on most major digital platforms.

Carswell & Hope, “Pencil Pushing”

Coming at the halfway mark of Carswell & Hope’s recent Sign of the Times album, this song is a perfectly-crafted piece of twangy pop-rock. While the video is a little abstract in terms of connect words and imagery, the overall vibe of working a job and just getting through the day is wholly intact in this animated lyric video, with visuals by DeconJon.

Sign of the Times is available on Bandcamp.

Dooms, “Seattle”

Dooms’ new single, “Seattle,” is off their debut LP Shellshine. Due out October 21 on High Dive Records, Dooms’ Shellshine is the result of a collaboration between Orion Dollar and Katlyn Conroy. As the label states, it “merges elements of dark electronica with lush vocals and intimate lyricism.” This quiet, moody little video will make you want to dance along in the dark of your bedroom.

You can pre-order Shellshine on Bandcamp.

Elevator Division, “Summer Nights”

Elevator Division reunited last year and released their first new music in 17 years. Now, fresh on the heels on the reunion, the band has put out their first-ever music video for their latest single, “Summer Nights.” Releasing as it did in mid-August, it feels like an elegy for the end of the season, with the Elevator Division and Nathanael Walsh-lensed and edited video taking you through Kansas City at night.

The Royal Chief ft. Southside Dame, “All That”

Yes, The Royal Chief and Southside Dame sling burgers while wearing paper hats in this video from director Taye Taye. It definitely slaps harder than “We’re All Dudes,” too.

Are you a local musician with a new music video to share? Email nicholas.spacek@gmail.com