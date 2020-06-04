Black restaurants in Kansas City to order from now

Supporting Black restaurant owners and chefs in our community has never been more important as the world is waking up to the systemic inequality in the United States. One of our favorite ways to support others and come together? Food, of course. Put your money where your mouth is, and fill your mouth at the same time. Pitch food critic Liz Cook put together this list of some of her favorite local black-owned restaurants with recommendations on what you should order from them.

Mesob in Midtown: Doro tibs with collards and yellow lentils. Order extra injera: You’re going to want it to soak up the rich, spicy drippings. Read our articles about Mesob here.

Reggae Kitchen on 55th and Troost: Oxtail with a side of rice and peas. Edwards’ oxtail is absurd: luxuriously silky and rich. Read our articles about Reggae Kitchen here.

Fannie’s African & Tropical Cuisine on 41st and Troost: Goat-meat soup with fufu. If a past experience with tough or stringy goat turned you off of it, Fannie will set you straight. Fried tilapia with extra shito sauce is another great option. Read our article about Fannie’s African & Tropical Cuisine here.

Soiree Steak & Oysters on 18th and Vine: Shrimp. Po. Boy. Only available at lunch. Best eaten alone so you can lap remoulade from your wrist (it’s messy in the best way). If you’re a mac and cheese person—I’m not, but I respect you—the seafood mac is briny and creamy and a star of the genre. Read our review of Soiree Steak & Oysters here.

My Village Grill in Independence: Efo riro with pounded yam. A smoky, spicy Nigerian soup packed with bitter greens. The samoosas are a fine starter, but you’re ordering them for the incredible velvety dipping sauce, with a recipe Chef Ejelonu refuses to divulge. Read our review of My Village Grill here.

Distrikt Biskuit House near Arrowhead: the Distrikt Biskuit Royale. The undisputed king of breakfast sandwiches. Soft, flaky biscuit with a buttermilk-brined friend chicken thigh, egg, cheese, and bacon. I’m sure the rest of the menu’s good, but I will never know. Read our articles about Distrikt Biskuit here.

Big T’s Bar-B-Q on Blue Parkway: Smoked turkey leg. This will satisfy your Ren Faire cravings. It will also feed you for three days. Slather it with the house sauce, which is thin, vinegary, spice-studded, and not-at-all sweet.

M&M Bakery and Delicatessen on 31st: The giant apple fritter is cuddly soft and non-negotiable (get here early to make sure they don’t run out). The Hook ‘Em Up on an onion bun is the best intro sandwich, with pepper beef and turkey ham piled to juuuust sustainable levels.

Niecie’s Restaurant at 64th and Troost: The chicken and waffles are famous for a reason. But I’m a sucker for just a classic diner breakfast: curly bacon, large-curd scrambled eggs, and a security blanket of crispy hashbrowns. Read our articles about Niecie’s Restaurant here.

Topnotch Vegan Vittles in Independence (call-ahead and carry-out only): The southern-fried jackfruit bites are super satisfying, with a crunchy, peppery breading. Get the glazed lemonade cake for dessert if it’s available.

Fat Jack’s Chicken and Fish on Blue Parkway: Order the jumbo fried shrimp (California King-sized, truly) with a light, seasoned breading. The creamy house cocktail sauce is great alongside. Grab a banana pudding for dessert.