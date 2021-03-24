A COVID-19 vaccination card gets you a free burger at Westport Flea Market

As Kansas Citians continue to get vaccinated, Westport Flea Market wants to reward customers for their patriotism by offering a buy one burger get one free deal.

Qualified guests include those who have received at least one of the two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A vaccination card needs to be shown in order to receive the offer.

“Westport Flea Market has supported schools, healthcare, and first responder organizations throughout the pandemic and we will continue to do so,” says owner Joe Zwillenberg. “But we thought with so many getting vaccinated and coming out to restaurants again, why not invite folks back for Kansas City’s best burger on us.”

Customers will receive a free 5.5 oz burger with the purchase of another 5.5 oz burger starting March 25 and ending December 31, 2021.

The bar and grill is joining the ranks of businesses offering incentives for receiving the vaccine including Up-Down, a Crossroads arcade bar, and national donut chain Krispy Kreme.

“So many great memories have been made here before things shut down,” Zwillenberg says. “Now that folks can get out, it’s time to make some more.”