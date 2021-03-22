Show COVID-19 vaccination card, get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts all year
Krispy Kreme is the first nationwide chain to offer an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting today, customers can get a free Original Glazed donut after showing their vaccination card every day for the rest of 2021.
It sounds too good to be true. The deal is valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops in 41 states “anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer. If you say so, Dave.
The vaccination card must show one or two shots of any of the COVID-19 vaccines to qualify and no purchase is needed.
Krispy Kreme is also rewarding its employees by giving them four hours of paid time off to be vaccinated. The company is also delivering free donuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks to support health care workers and volunteers.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Skena says.
For a good time, check out all the responses to Krispy Kreme’s tweet, wherein right-wingers claim that eating a donut is worse for you than having COVID. Just some exceptionally broken people out there.