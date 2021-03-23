Up-Down arcade bar incentivizes vaccinations with free gaming tokens

The Up-Down arcade bar is introducing their “Tokens for Poke’ns” rewards program to thank metro area adults for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. When a completed vaccine card is shown the customer will receive 20 free game tokens.

“We want to thank everyone for taking this step to help keep our community safe,” says David Hayden, Up-Down’s communications manager. “Offering tokens as a token of our appreciation seemed like a natural fit.”

The idea for the program came to Hayden after receiving his first dose of the vaccine. The past year has been challenging for the restaurant industry and rising vaccination rates are giving the industry hope to fully reopen safely.

Up-Down is an arcade bar concept featuring classic arcade games, craft beer, and unique pizzas. The establishment is based in Des Moines, IA, and has locations in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee, WI.

Guests can collect their prize after showing their completed vaccination card to a bartender or server. The reward is offered to everyone who has a vaccination card for the first three weeks. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring their card in up to three weeks after their second dose.

This promotion will be continued through the summer. Safety guidelines, including mask usage and social distancing, will still be required at Up-Down.

“After all the excitement and anticipation to get the vaccine, the actual experience seemed almost anti-climactic,” Hayden says. “You want to celebrate it, and we want to give people a chance to do that.”