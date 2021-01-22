11 KC vegan and vegetarian restaurants we can’t get enough of

I haven’t eaten meat in almost five years, and one thing that I’ve noticed during my vegetarian journey is that there is a huge lack of restaurants catering towards vegans and vegetarians. Sure, you can make anything vegan at Taco Bell, or order chicken alfredo “without the chicken” almost anywhere else, but the options are limited. It’s not the same as going to a restaurant and being able to order everything on the menu. But as time goes on and eating plant-based becomes more and more popular, more vegan and vegetarian restaurants have been popping up. Here are some of the best that you can find right here in Kansas City.

Gigi’s Vegan & Wellness Cafe

1103 Westport Rd. | gigisvegancafe.com

Gigi’s Vegan & Wellness Cafe is more than just tasty vegan food. The menu promotes a healthy body and soul by using 100 percent healthy and sustainable organic food. Not only can you order the occasional dinner, but Gigi’s offers a meal prep service—meaning you don’t have to cook at all for up to four weeks at a time.

Pirate’s Bone Burgers

2000 Main St. | piratesboneburgers.com

Known best for its classic burger, Pirate’s Bone Burgers is the go-to place for when you’re craving a good old-fashion burger veganized. But my personal favorite thing on the menu is the black truffle fries. Even if you think you don’t like mushrooms, these are definitely worth a shot. They taste so delicious I almost wish I had ordered two servings instead of one. If you’re a KC vegan and you haven’t tried Pirate’s Bone yet, you better get on it.

Kind Food

1599 Iron St. Suite G | kindfoodkc.com

Kind Food is all about kindness to both your body and the planet, and it shows on the menu. Everything on the menu is 100 percent plant-based so you know exactly what you’re consuming. Whether you’re looking for something hearty, like chili, or you’re more in the mood for nachos, you’ll be sure to find something here.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery

3000 Troost Ave. and 301 E 51st St. | rubyjeansjuicery.com

Although Ruby Jean’s has a variety of foods to choose from, its stars of the menu are its juices, smoothies, and wellness shots. Order one or order a Cold Pressed Juice RESET off the menu to help detoxify your digestive system and reenergize throughout the week. As for a meal, the Vegan Brown Rice Bowl is *chef’s kiss*. Read more about Ruby Jean’s Juicery here.

Spicy Moon

1106 E 30th St. | facebook.com/spicymoonfoods

Everyone loves donuts—even vegans. Vegan donuts aren’t always easy to find, but Spicy Moon makes it easy. With a changing menu, there are currently a few flavors of cake donuts: raspberry, chocolate, pumpkin spice, and chocolate chip. Pre-order online during the week for a weekend pickup.

Cafe Gratitude

333 Southwest Blvd. | cafegratitudekc.com

What are you grateful for? Channel your gratitude into your food for the day by eating a meal from Cafe Gratitude. Choose your meal based on what you want to manifest (I am…) or simply by what you’re craving. Trust me, the menu is sure to have something that interests you from spicy cauliflower to an Asian-inspired bowl.

TopKnotch Vegan Vittles

24 HIGHWAY & River St. Independence, MO | socialnutt.wixsite.com/veganvittles

TopKnotch Vittles serves classic soul food made vegan that’s perfect for someone looking for a healthier alternative. Some stand-out items on the menu include mac & cheese, chicken & waffles, and a rib meal. Yes, all vegan. If you’re looking to share (or just want more for yourself) you can order the party pack, which includes 30 wings, two sandwiches, and two sides; or a seafood platter.

Whole Harvest

414 Armour Rd. | wholeharvest.com

Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just getting into the lifestyle and don’t know where to start, Whole Harvest will help you find your way. Order ready-to-eat weekly meals starting at $69.95. If that’s not your thing, don’t worry. There’s still the option to order a dinner like you normally would, but it’s the week meals we love most.

Tree Hugger Truck

1060 Union Ave. Thursday-Saturday 4 pm-8 pm | thetreehuggertruck.com

Classic BBQ, fish tacos, and a weekly burger special. These are just some of the things you can expect to enjoy when you visit Tree Hugger, and all are completely plant based. Find the truck sitting outside the Black Box Theatre weekly from Thursday through Saturday.

Mud Pie Bakery

1615 W. 39th St KC and 7319 W. 95th St OP | mudpiebakery.com

Looking for something a little sweeter? Mud Pie Bakery is a must-have in vegan KC finds. You can expect delicious scones, brownies, cookies, and lots and lots of coffee.

Mattie’s Foods

633 E. 63rd St. #110 | mattiesfoods.com

Mattie’s Foods was one of the many businesses that opened in 2020. With a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, you’ll want to come back for more. Nachos, macaroni, burritos, and more. One thing you can’t skip is Mattie’s famous queso. If you don’t have time to eat out, or you’re trying to cut back on spending, you can also buy the queso at stores around KC or online. Read more here.