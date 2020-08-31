Woah, voting is Like Totally now open for The Pitch’s ‘Best of KC 2020’

Voting is now open for The Pitch’s Best of KC 2020.

If you’re a KC resident, you’re probably aware that one of the biggest things we provide to the community each year is our Best of KC issue; wherein the community rewards those people, businesses, etc. that make this the best city in the country. (Come at me Denver.)

Well. Now the time has come again for everyone to weigh in and make your voice heard.

During our nomination period this year, we had had 11,871 people participate and cast 63,857 nominations. (We also put in new systems to make sure we obliterated votes from bots and cheaters. If someone has been nominated, it’s because the community does indeed love them.)

In 2020, we also pushed back our voting by a whole month. We recognize that COVID-19 has made the return to normalcy difficult for so many businesses, so we wanted to delay this annual event to make sure to include as many excellent Kansas Citians as possible.

This is a big deal and we cannot wait to see the results, so we can share our gigantic mega-results issue with you.

Voting is now open for Best of KC 2020. Please let us know what makes KC feel like home to you, and reward some great folks along the way.

