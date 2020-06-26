Announcing the Best of Like, Totally KC!

The longest-running Best of Kansas City is BACK, and things are totally tubular. For 2020’s Best of KC, we’re bringing it back to the ’80s to celebrate everything Like, Totally KC. A lot has changed in Kansas City over the last few months, but we think there’s still a lot worth celebrating—from local favorites to new endeavors. So tease up your hair, snap on your spandex, and get ready to celebrate everything you love about this town.

Nominations for the Best of KC open on July 6, so get ready to do some finger aerobics while nominating your favorite businesses, restaurants, local personalities, and more in over 450 categories. After all the nominations are in, you’ll vote on the top selections in every category (that’s on August 31, so take a chill pill and don’t worry about that yet!). After that, all the winners are announced in The Pitch‘s November Best of Kansas City issue.

We’ve got a big Best of KC season ahead of us, and we need your help to take the Best of Like, Totally KC to the max!

The Best of Kansas City 2020 — Launching July 6

Want to check out the winner’s from last year? You can find all of them here.

Also, a big thanks to everyone who participated in The Pitch’s Like, Totally KC launch video:

Leah Gunn Emerick – LGEmerick Photography – 2019 Best Photographer

Tyson Murphy – Kansas City Fashion Week – 2019 Best Fashion Event

Ryan Maybee & Andy Rieger – J. Rieger Co. – 2019 Best Disillery

Davey Colgan, Chris Scimecca, Kyle Clizer – Boulevard – 2019 Best Brewery

Genewa Stanwyck Whore of 84 – Hamburger Mary’s Drag Brunch – 2019 Best Drag Show

Village Collection, Daisy Lee Vintage – Best 2019 Fashion Line

DJ Ashton Martin – 2019 Best Club DJ

Brandon Love – Best Local Personality

Brandon Smith – Freight House Fitness – Best Gym

Josue Montes, 1DapperLatino – Best Interior Design