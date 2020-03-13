What is canceled in Kansas City and what is closed thanks to coronavirus (constantly updated)

We’ve made a statement about how The Pitch intends to handle our coverage of the city during this pandemic. In keeping with that, here is our central hub of event cancellations, venues and businesses that are shuttered, and everything else that might be of value to readers like you. Also, just for our own planning purposes, because we simply cannot keep up with these unless the entire team chips in.

Bookmark this page and we will try to update with every announcement we get.

The city has banned all events with 1000 or more people. We should expect that number to become more stringent in the near future. The current ban is for the next 21 days, with a re-evaluation at that point about whether to continue the ban.

Other pages of note:

How to support local food and drink industry through COVID-19

EVENTS

St. Patrick’s Day parade is cancelled for the city. We’ve written up some other ways to celebrate.

VENUES

The Truman is closed with all events cancelled for the next 21 days. This includes Allen Stone, We Banjo 3, Wine & Crime, Heather Land, and Blue October.

Power & Light has cancelled all concerts and events indefinitely. Restaurants and bars are still open. Impacted events include Miller Lite Fan Fest and Monthly Mayhem: Adult Spring Break.