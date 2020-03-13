Canceled St. Paddy’s events, plus ways to still celebrate

Cancellation of these events have been confirmed due to concern over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All other events mentioned are still happening at the time of this publishing. We will update this list as info comes in. Please celebrate this week safely.

Mar. 13 – March. 14:

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Deals at Vintage Elegance: The Belton Parade might not be happening anymore but Vintage Elegance is still offering great deals. From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday the shop will feature markdowns on items, snacks, and door prizes. Learn More Here

Mar. 14:

2020 Kansas City St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: Social Scene is hosting a massive pub crawl this Saturday throughout Kansas City. From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. bars and restaurants in the Waldo, Martini Corner, and Westport area will offer drink specials, live music, and plenty of Irish Jigs. There will also be a scavenger hunt for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow that will feature great prizes. This event is ticketed and almost sold out. Learn More Here

Casual Snake Saturday: If you want to get out this Saturday but aren’t feeling up for a party, check out Casual Animal Brewing Co.’s casual event. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Casual Animal Brewing will be giving away a free bowl of Lucky Charms along with the purchase of a first beer. Learn More Here

LepreCon St Patrick’s Crawl Kansas City: Better Bar Crawls invites you to join them for the luckiest 10 hour bar crawl in Kansas City. Join anytime to get your wristband and hop around bars throughout Kansas City. Drink specials, professional photographers, and a costume contest are in store for all attendees. Learn More Here

St. Pet-rick’s Popsicles: Treats Unleashed is celebrating St. Pet-rick’s Day by giving away free popsicles for your four legged friend. These pupsicles are made from goat’s milk and a green smoothie that is guaranteed to have your furry pal wagging their tail. The give away will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. this Saturday. Learn More Here

Zombie-Leprechaun Bar Crawl 2020: There will be a uniquely themed bar crawl in honor of St. Patrick’s Day from 12 p.m. – 5 pm. Starting at Diamond Bowl & Billiards, guests are encouraged to dress like a zombie-leprechaun as they make their way through different bars in the area. The first 200 guests to sign up will receive additional swag and there will be prizes for those best dressed to the theme. Learn More Here

Mar. 16:

Free St. Patrick’s Day Crafts Celebration: The Turner Community Library wants to help you get prepared for St. Patrick’s Day. The best way to get prepared is to make a bunch of themed crafts of course! Get wild making cereal necklaces and your own pot of gold. Snacks will be provided. Learn More Here

Mar. 17:

Irish Hooley St. Patrick’s Day Party: The Well is throwing an Irish Hooley all day this St. Patrick’s Day. With green beer, Irish-themed food specials, bagpipers, Irish Dancers, and live music, The Well has all your St. Patrick’s Day needs covered all in one spot. Learn More Here

World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The 43rd annual Blue Springs “Shortest and Smallest” St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Word, will be held in downtown Blue Springs from 9:00 a.m. to 9:02 a.m. If you really want to go to a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year, this might be your best bet. Learn More Here

St. Paddy’s Day at Hamburger Mary’s KC: Treat yourself to the most fabulous Irish Breakfast in all of KC at Hamburger Mary’s this St. Patrick’s Day. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and will be served until 11 a.m. The rest of the day at Mary’s will be filled with drink special and Irish cheer. Learn More Here

St. Pats at Talk of the Town: Talk of the Town is still hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day Tent Party in Leawood. There will be drink and food specials all day and night! Live music and games will take place at the tents keeping the party going strong. Learn More Here