The West 18th Fashion Show is returning with a Summer Tableau theme

An exploration of spirituality, cults, and collective consciousness will take place in the West 18th St. Fashion Show‘s Summer Tableau theme. Yes, cults.

Seven designers’ fashions will be featured in seven installations that will be designed and constructed by local construction companies and architect firms. These installations will be portable stage sets to be displayed on West 18th Street for a pedestrian-focused installation inspired by this year’s Mardi Gras “house floats” in New Orleans.



The Pitch Best Musician 2018 and 2019 and internationally recognized artist Calvin Arsenia has curated live music performed by himself, Nikki Glaspie (who toured with Beyoncé), and other selected musicians.

Two 60 minute shows will be offered this year on June 12 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.to encourage social distancing. Masks are encouraged.

General admission tickets are $40. However, you can pay $75 for a general admission ticket and a second ticket will be donated. If you would like a donated ticket, follow @west18thstreetfashionshow on Instagram, share one of the Summer Tableau posts, and then DM your request for a free ticket. If you would like to attend a VIP party at 6:00 p.m. and then the 7:30 show tickets are $100.