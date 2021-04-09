Kansas City Art Institute presents class of 2021’s emerging artists

The work of a new generation of artists and designers graduating from the Kansas City Art Institute will be shown to the public for the first time in May.

For many of the graduates, the 2021 Annual BFA Exhibition will be their first public exhibition opportunity while representing the culmination of their hard work at the KCAI.

Recent work by artists receiving their BFA degrees in animation, ceramics, creative writing, graphic design and more will be showcased. The KCAI class of 2021 includes Daniel D’Angelo, Fiona Dougan, Anella Fernández, Rylie Lawver, Ipek Pelit, Anthony Williams, and London Williams.

Thanks to the diligence of our community following the COVID-19 policies we welcome faculty & students back to campus! Together we proved that it’s possible to have a successful hybrid model where students can be in the studio & virtually learning.⁠ https://t.co/bNXVkhTrHG pic.twitter.com/TiZwGQ32MU — KCAI (@KCArtInstitute) January 27, 2021

The H&R Block Artspace and the KCAI Gallery are collaborating to host the event. Innovative exhibitions, public programs, and commissioned projects to engage and inspire the next generations of artists have been presented at the H&R Block Artspace at the KCAI since 1999.

Both spaces can be visited for free and masks and social distancing will be required. The number of guests is limited to maintain these health guidelines so all visitors will need to reserve tickets in advance. To schedule a visit at the H&R Block Artspace click here and to schedule a visit at the KCAI Gallery click here. Public hours are Tuesday through Saturday 12:00-5:00 p.m.

If you cannot see the art in person, an online viewing room will be available here beginning April 16. The KCAI Gallery Instagram and Facebook accounts will be featuring artwork and artist profiles as well.