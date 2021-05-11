Calvin Arsenia to headline The Open Table spring open mic fundraiser

Calvin Arsenia is headlining a stream of local talent at next weekend’s “Open Table’s Got Talent!” open mic fundraiser.

Tune into the outdoor, socially distant show from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 22. Hosted by The Open Table in the church’s parking lot, tickets for the all-ages event are offered at suggested donations of $20, $35, and $50. Attendees can make donations in exchange for beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages at the show as well.

The fundraiser will showcase all types of talent and performance, including music, poetry, comedy, and more. Local artists and performers can still register to be a part of it. Sign up to perform and you might win a prize.

Interested? Purchase tickets here.