Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival announces 2022 lineup featuring Glass Animals and Phoebe Bridgers

The Hinterland Music Festival has announced its 2022 lineup. The four-day celebration of harmony and the great outdoors will feature the talents of Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, and more.

The Hinterland Music Festival runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2022. The special event will be held in Saint Charles, a unique rural escape just outside Des Moines, Iowa at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater.

Hinterland’s annual festival features a blend of tasteful tunes, camping, art, craft vendors, and family engagement.

Performances begin Thursday, Aug. 4 with Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, The Texas Gentleman, and Riddy Arman.

Friday, Aug. 5 the Glass Animals, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Aces, Briston Maroney, Goth Babe, Petey, and Yoke Lore are all set to appear.

Saturday, Aug. 6 will be headlined by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Trampled by Turtles, Jenny Lewis, Durand Jones & The Indications, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Jesse Daniel, and Miko Marks.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 7 with the musical talents of Phoebe Bridgers, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, MUNA, The Aubreys, Liz Cooper, Tré Burt, The Kernal, and Hayden Pedigo.

The inaugural Hinterland—held in 2015 and organized by First Fleet Concerts—provided a fresh and customized musical getaway for thousands to look forward to. Previous lineups have included Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, alt-J, Lake Street Dive, Hozier, Band of Horses, Grace Potter, Ray LaMontagne, and more.

Tickets and camping passes go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.