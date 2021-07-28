Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival lineup looks killer and we want to go

Yes, the Midwest might be landlocked, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have access to live music. Concerts have been at the top of our list of things to do post-pandemic.

Enter Hinterland Music Festival, whose lineup feels like a breath of fresh air. The fest runs from August 6-8 at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, IA.

Since 2015, Hinterland has satisfied Midwest folk cravings with the likes of Shakey Graves, Pokey Lafarge, and Shovels & Rope—not to mention the blues fire unleashed by Gary Clark Jr. at Hinterland 2017 (have you seen this man with a guitar?).

Folk’s not the only thing the fest does well: 2018 saw mystical soul from Tash Sultana and synth-pop from CHVRCHES. Big-name acts like Band of Horses, Ryan Adams, and Willie Nelson have also come through over the years.

The 2021 lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, who are so much more than “Wagon Wheel”; Leon Bridges, who just released an album called Gold-Diggers Sound July 23; and Orville Peck, who brings moody country music and queer, Canadian fashion. Peep the full list below.

Three-day and Saturday GA passes are both sold out, but you can still snag Friday or Sunday passes for $80 each. Three-day VIP passes are available for $398, and three-day camping passes can be purchased for $35 (tickets are extra). Air-conditioned “glamping” passes go for $100 each. Parking is $25 and reserved camping passes are $35.

Dubby funk-meets-global psychedelia trio Khruangbin plays on Sunday. We’re pretty pumped on them lately.

Hinterland 2021 Lineup

Friday, August 6

2:00 p.m. – Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Hex Girls

4:00 p.m. – Cut Worms

5:15 p.m. – Yola

6:30 p.m. – Caamp

8:00 p.m. – Old Crow Medicine Show

9:30 p.m. – The Avett Brothers

Saturday, August 7

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Lillie Mae

12:30 p.m. – Kelsey Waldon

1:30 p.m. – The Dip

2:30 p.m. – Paul Cauthen

3:45 p.m. – Shooter Jennings

5:00 p.m. – The Marcus King Band

6:30 p.m. – Tanya Tucker

8:00 p.m. – Black Pumas

9:30 p.m. – Tyler Childers

Sunday, August 8

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open

11:45 a.m. – Vincent Neil Emerson

12:45 p.m. – Bendigo Fletcher

1:45 p.m. – Charley Crockett

2:45 p.m. – Hamilton Leithauser

4:00 p.m. – Orville Peck

5:15 p.m. – Elle King

6:30 p.m. – Mt. Joy

8:00 p.m. – Khruangbin

9:30 p.m. – Leon Bridges