The Bridge 90.9 reveals KC’s pick for the top 909 songs of the 1970s

We here at the Pitch couldn’t be more ecstatic to get our groove on over the Thanksgiving break. Weary from over-feasting and over-hearing the oncoming storm that is Christmas music, The Bridge 90.9 comes on top again after over 20 years of music with their newest addition to the Top 909 of the decades series.

We still look back lovingly on the previous playlists of the decades, with The Bridge counting down the Top 909 of the ‘90s back in 2020 and the Top 909 of the ‘80s in 2021. While ecstatic to see July’s ‘00s edition, we’re glad to have wrapped around back to the past with their most recent nostalgic airwaves.

Hosting some of our favorite radio events within the city, The Bridge 90.9 presented their Top 909 of the ‘70s over this Thanksgiving weekend. The list was chosen by you, the voters and music connoisseurs of KC, and we have to say: you’ve got taste. David Bowie had 34 songs on the list, Led Zep had 33, The Stones at 15, and The Beatles tracked 9. Queen racked up 16, including a coveted spot atop the list. But you knew that one was coming. It’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Obvi.

Songs 909 through #1 are listed here.

Here’s the top 10:

10. ELO – “Mr. Blue Sky”

9. The Rolling Stones – “Shattered”

8. The Beatles – “Let it Be”

7. David Bowie – “Life on Mars”

6. The Who – “Baba O’Riley”

5. Blondie – “Heart of Glass”

4. Bruce Springsteen – “Born to Run”

3. David Bowie – “Heroes”

2. Marvin Gaye – “What’s Going On”

1. Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

The Eagle’s “Hotel California” just barely passed the 70 mark placement and John Lennon’s “Imagine” didn’t crack the top 100. Tough but fair, KC.

The full KC selected 909 of the ‘70s are presented right here in text. Use the list to see if your favorite hits made the grade. You can hit the shuffle button too if you feel so daring. Check here for an updated Spotify playlist of those top hits. We’ll be sure to abuse these songs more than retail stores do to Mariah Carey’s catelogue this time of year.