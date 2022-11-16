Vote your way to the boogie breakdown with The Bridge’s Top 909 of the ’70s show

The time has come upon us to vote for your favorite funk and disco beats of the ’70s on the Kansas City radio station 90.0 The Bridge. The station will feature whatever Bee-Gees or Elton-John-Lennons you choose in their Top 909 of the ’70s show.

If you’ve already been following this decennary countdown, you’ll know that The Bridge has failed to miss with their telecasted playlists over the past few years. From 2020’s Top 909 of the ’90s, to this year’s Top 909 of ‘00s, the KC-voted special is a must-listen this Thanksgiving weekend.

Pick your five favorite songs on The Bridge website between now and Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. to hear all your selections over the holiday. (P.S. we won’t tell anyone if you voted twice—or three times).