THC-infused Guy’s potato chips and root beer are hitting the shelves

The people have spoken—Guy’s Snacks and Franklin’s Stash House listened. THC-infused Guy’s potato chips and root beer are hitting the dispensary shelves just in time for everyone’s favorite holiday.

The collaborators wanted to create a snack experience that would balance relaxation and euphoria without overwhelming the consumer. Each chip bag and can of soda will contain 10 mg of THC.

“Since we first mentioned the possibility of a Guy’s chip collaboration last year, our team has been inundated with inquiries,” Franklin’s Stash House CEO Mike Wilson says. “With significant research and development performed in the interim, we are pleased to now deliver these two highly requested products to our passionate customers.”

The companies promise high-quality ingredients in every snack and are looking forward to continuing to revolutionize the snack-mosphere together.

This shows significant growth and popularity in the edible market. It was only three years ago that Clovr, a medical marijuana company, received the first license in Missouri to make cannabis-infused products.

Now, edible production is exploding, hitting $4 billion in legal sales in the U.S. in 2022 and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2025.