Taylor Swift announces stop in Kansas City during massive Eras Tour

Genre-defying musical artist Taylor Swift is returning to the stage next year, announcing a US stadium tour to promote her new album Midnights. The Eras Tour covers 20 cities from March-August 2023 with well-renowned opening acts like Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, HAIM, MUNA, Girl in Red, GAYLE, Beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

The tour has been highly anticipated among fans, with her most recent Reputation Tour taking place in 2018. This event will be the first performance of music from four albums—Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. Each album has a distinct sound that has been used to inform her image through the years. She describes the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)” in her announcement this morning.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The Eras Tour will make a stop at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sat. July 8 with Gracie Abrams and MUNA set as openers. Pre-registration for tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.