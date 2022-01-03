Tacos and Tequila Festival announces performers for June ’22 event

The taco plus Tequilla event-space was fraught with drama in 2021. We had the traditional KC hometown event, and then a weird scam clone that we helped blow the whistle on. Local businesses won that round and are back for more in 2022.

The recently announced line-up for this year’s event is a murderer’s row of hip-hop talent.

On June 4, 2022, the Tacos and Tequila Festival will play host to T.I., Juvenile, Ginuwine, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Baby Bash, DJ Ashton Martin, and more.

We will be in attendance. No question. Who passes up a chance to see Ginuwine? Fools, that’s who.

Tickets are available here.