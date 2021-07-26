‘Roll out’ to Tacos and Tequila Festival featuring Ludacris

Want to spend a whole day eating street tacos and drinking margs? You’re in luck (if you’re 21 or over).

Tickets are available now for the inaugural Tacos and Tequila Festival at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, on September 25.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and features over 50 different chef-inspired tacos, 40 different margaritas, tequila flights, and all the beers. Now you can finally figure out whether you prefer on the rocks or blended.

Headlining the festival is Ludacris—Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor—along with Twista, Mario, Bobby V (formerly Bobby Valentino), AND Petey Pablo. You remember “Raise Up”, right? Right?

Also on deck: Lucha Libre wrestling, an exotic car showcase, a salsa and hot sauce competition, and a Best in Show contest for… chihuahuas!

Early Bird tickets are sold out, but folks can still purchase GA Tier 2 tickets for $50. VIP Tier 3 tickets are available here for $150, and get you premium front-of-stage access, a comped taco and margarita bar from 4-7 p.m., passes to the Legends Club Suite, access to all experiences (the chihuahua beauty pageant, for instance), and a commemorative lanyard.

Email info@socialhouseentertainment.com to reserve a large group or VIP package. Don’t forget the salt and limes.