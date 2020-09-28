Support local boutiques at the Second Kansas City Virtual Fashion Show

In April, Kansas City showed up to support local boutiques at the first Quarantine Fashion Show—a Zoom event where eight local boutiques showed off their collections in a virtual fashion show. Now, they’re back for round two.

“We were thrilled with the support we received from the Kansas City community on our first show,” says Cassie Taylor, a local photographer and content creator who founded the show. “We can’t wait to come back for a second time with even more of our favorite boutiques and influencers participating.”

The second foray on Thursday, October 1, will showcase fall and winter styles, with a goal of supporting small businesses during these challenging times—”Stay Home and Stay Fabulous” being the theme. And this show, twelve boutiques are participating.

If you attended the first virtual show, you’ll see some returning boutiques including Lady Bye, Scoobie, and Frankie and Jules, plus new local shops Freckled Lamb, unLESHed+, NOVAA, NSOS Showroom, and 79 Roze.

“2020 has been very challenging for small businesses, and the show gives us all such a unique platform through which to connect with customers and fellow shop owners,” says Abby Flores, owner of Coco Brokside, Lady Bye, and Kate—three boutiques who are in the show. “When we work together, incredible things happen.”

After the show, all participating boutiques will donate 10 percent of post-show proceeds to the nonprofit Troost Market Collective, which provides equitable economic opportunities for creative entrepreneurs, and inspires future generations through innovative partnerships and programming.

Fashion isn’t the only thing on the agenda: the pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. with performances from Grammy-nominated artist Danielle Nicole and Kansas City Aerial Arts. The runway is live from 8 to 9 p.m., with an after-party immediately following where DJ Jordin Silver will be spinning tunes.

Have we mentioned yet that the Quarantine Fashion Show is free? Just reserve a spot.

The show is hosted by Josue Montes, @1dapperlatino, and Pitch Strategy Director Kelcie McKenney. All looks will be modeled by local social media influencers who will serving looks from makeshift runways inside the participating boutiques. Models include @bellatrixortreat3, @callofthestyled, @thefoxxiblog, @ohsolovely_blog, and @themariahkelli.

Participating Boutiques:

Addie Rose, Leawood

Anchora Bella, Lee’s Summit

CoCo, Brookside

Frankie and Jules, Overland Park

Freckled Lamb, Liberty

Kate, Kansas City

Lady Bye, Brookside

UnLESHed+, Kansas City

NOVAA, Kansas City (online)

NSOS Showroom, Kansas City

Scoobie, Prairie Village

Scout and Molly’s, Leawood

79 Roze, Olathe