KC virtual fashion show highlights local boutiques

Tired of your sweatpants and t-shirt uniform these days? Fashion inspiration might be at an all-time low, but that isn’t stopping local photographer and content creator, Cassie Taylor from spreading her love of clothing with the community. Taylor is organizing a free online fashion show via Zoom to support local boutiques that have been hit hard by the stay-at-home orders.

The Quarantine Fashion Show serves as a creative outlet for boutique owners and viewers alike. Putting together outfits during this time may seem like an afterthought, but Taylor thinks differently. “People are tired of wearing the same old sweatpants,” she says, “Their quarantine style needs a boost, and they’re looking for ways to support local businesses.”

After Taylor pitched the idea, the rest of the community eagerly jumped on board. Eight local boutiques and a collection of social media influencers have agreed to work together to bring this creative project to life (including The Pitch‘s digital editor, Kelcie McKenney, who is co-hosting with @1dapperlatino Josue Montes). “Collaboration has always been what I admire about the Kansas City community,” Taylor says.

The event will take place on April 24, 2020, starting at 8 pm with a pre-show featuring a performance by musician Crystal Rose, who appeared on The Voice. The Quarantine Fashion Show will occur from 8:15 pm to 9 pm via zoom. This show is free to attend, and tickets can be reserved here.

After the show, all participating boutiques are donating 10 percent of weekend proceeds to Harvesters. So if you decide to purchase any of the virtual runway looks, you’ll help feed the KC community, too.

Participating boutiques:

Addie Rose, Leawood

Anchora Bella, Lee’s Summit

CoCo, Brookside

Ensemble, Overland Park

Frankie and Jules, Overland Park

Lady Bye, Brookside

Scoobie, Prairie Village

Scout and Molly’s, Leawood