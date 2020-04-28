How do you photograph a virtual fashion show? Like this.

Kelby Reck,

There wasn’t a runway at Friday’s virtual fashion show, but models still strutted their stuff through living rooms, kitchens, and hallways. The KC Quarantine Fashion Show highlighted eight local boutiques and a pre-show performance by musician Crystal Rose. (You can read more about the show here.)

Photographer Kelby Reck is no stranger to fashion show photography; he’s covered a few shows for The Pitch in the past (including Kansas City Fashion Week’s 16th season here and the Balloon Fashion Show here.) But how do you photograph a digital fashion show? Screen shots of course. Here are Reck’s photo’s from Friday’s show, plus watch below in case you missed it.

Posted by Cassie McKenzie Taylor on Friday, April 24, 2020

