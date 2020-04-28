How do you photograph a virtual fashion show? Like this.

There wasn’t a runway at Friday’s virtual fashion show, but models still strutted their stuff through living rooms, kitchens, and hallways. The KC Quarantine Fashion Show highlighted eight local boutiques and a pre-show performance by musician Crystal Rose. (You can read more about the show here.)

Photographer Kelby Reck is no stranger to fashion show photography; he’s covered a few shows for The Pitch in the past (including Kansas City Fashion Week’s 16th season here and the Balloon Fashion Show here.) But how do you photograph a digital fashion show? Screen shots of course. Here are Reck’s photo’s from Friday’s show, plus watch below in case you missed it.