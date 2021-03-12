Streetwise podcast gets SHELLED in Blaseball; hides from bad quarantine movies

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss people in person, enjoy a reading of Abby Olcese’s piece on pandemic cinema, check out The Norman Three-Sixty’s track “Sonic”, and chat with Joel A. Clark about his work on the internet splort of Blaseball. Fresh breath, here we come!

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.