Streetwise podcast asks Making Movies how to out-party Radiohead

THE PITCH STAFF,

Streetwise Header Making Movies 1

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss piracy self-deception, enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s piece on romance author Elle Jackson, vibe to Taylor Lenz’s track “Boomerang,” and chat with musician Enrique Chi from Making Movies about their upcoming Kid A tribute show. For a glimpse at what that’s gonna look like, check out this video from their session with The Bridge earlier this year.

