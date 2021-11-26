Streetwise podcast asks Making Movies how to out-party Radiohead

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss piracy self-deception, enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s piece on romance author Elle Jackson, vibe to Taylor Lenz’s track “Boomerang,” and chat with musician Enrique Chi from Making Movies about their upcoming Kid A tribute show. For a glimpse at what that’s gonna look like, check out this video from their session with The Bridge earlier this year.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.