Snooze celebrates International Bacon Day with a week’s worth of giving

Snooze A.M. Eatery is frying up six International Bacon Day specials from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 to celebrate the meat lovers’ holiday.

These porking awesome items include the Graceland Pancakes (peanut butter and banana-based, of course), the Bacon & Eggs Pancakes, the Maple & Black Pepper Glazed Bacon, the Bacon But Different (bacon rubbed with brown sugar, cayenne, chili flakes, and house-made Sriracha maple syrup), Habanero Pork Belly Benny, and the Straight Up Bloody with vodka and bacon.

Snooze will be donating 20% of proceeds (up to $35,000) from the dishes on the “Bacon a Difference” menu to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to those experiencing humanitarian and climate crises. Recently, WCK has sent teams to Florida, central Chile, and Maui to respond to natural disasters and ensure that locals aren’t going hungry.

General Manager Maegan O’Mara originally worked for Snooze in Denver and moved back to her hometown of Kansas City to open the Overland Park location. Her favorite item on the Bacon Day menu? The Bacon & Eggs Pancakes.

The maple black pepper glaze lends a crispiness to the top of the pancake. The batter is packed with bacon and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with a sunny-side-up egg with well-done edges and even more bacon. It’s slightly sweet, very savory, and completely yummy.

My pick? The Habanero Pork Belly Benny is a slow burn. The heat sneaks up on you through melt-in-your-mouth pork you could cut with a spoon. Offset it with the cream cheese hollandaise and cranberry relish crowning the English muffin. The round cake of buttery hashbrowns on the side is nothing to sneeze at, either, and it might help cool down your tastebuds. Like its cousin, the Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice, this benny proves that life is best lived spicily.