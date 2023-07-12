Dish & Drink KC: Chicken Spedini at Dominic’s Casual Italian and Breakfast Riffs at Snooze A.M. Eatery

Fine Italian dining on a budget

Fast, casual Italian food hasn’t quite caught on outside of pizza. Chinese, Mexican, and American takeaway rules the express scene. Dominic’s could change all that—and it has (at least for me).

Toasted ravioli, garlic toast, calzones, and pasta are available in a jiffy, including a mouth-watering Chicken Lemonata ($13). The breaded chicken and fettuccini with lemon butter wine sauce, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts is a filling customer favorite.

The king of toasted sandwiches is the Chicken Spedini ($11). The marinated chicken is topped with mozzarella and breadcrumbs. It comes with a side of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips and a savory, lemony sauce called amogia. As far as sandwiches go, it’s not going to win any beauty contests. It’s more of a working person’s sandwich: cost-effective and substantial. If you want to add some color (and some heat), I recommend the Diablo sauce.

Not a sandwich fan? A Spedini Bowl can be yours for $14. Served with pasta shells and a breadstick, the bowls come with a variety of sauces: OBG (olive oil, garlic, and herbs), alfredo, lemonata, marinara, Diablo, and tomato cream.

The dessert menu includes cannolis (two for $7), tiramisu ($7), chocolate mousse ($5), and cheesecake ($5) in plain or cherry.

At Dominic’s, a romantic Italian dinner for two can cost you as little as $35. If casual isn’t your calling (but frugality is), then pack it up for a picnic at the nearby Parkville Nature Sanctuary.

Dominic’s Casual Italian is located at 6209 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151. Dominic’s Casual Italian Express is located at 6902 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64118,

Don’t Snooze on these Breakfast Riffs

I know, I know— Snooze A.M. Eatery doesn’t need any help advertising. The trendy brunch chain has two popular KC locations, and it’s always packed.

When my little sister suggested eating there before the Taylor Swift concert this weekend, I protested. Repeatedly. I’d rather take a chance and try something new, locally owned, and exciting than somewhere that’s a known quantity (even if the food is good).

But, props where props are due: Their new Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice ($14.75) was my last meal before entering the chaos of the concert, and it held me over from 3 p.m. until when I returned home after midnight.

The pork belly is tender and juicy, the vegetables are diced so tiny that you can pretend they’re not there, and the pineapple adds sweetness where spice would otherwise dominate. The Sriracha maple aioli is the ultimate balancing act of flavors, negating the need for hot sauce. Two sunny-side-up eggs make the meal breakfast-y with a delicious congealment of kimchi-spiced yolk.

The Love You E’Lote Breakfast Pasta ($13) is another recent addition to the menu. As someone who has never before even considered the concept of breakfast pasta, I was intrigued. House-made cotija cream sauce is served with spaghettini, red bell peppers, asparagus, roasted corn, a sunny-side-up egg, and chili lime seasoning. If you love creamy, cheesy sauce and want to explore options outside of macaroni, this is for you.

KC has tons of locally-owned bruncheries with more parking and a shorter wait time, but I’m pleasantly surprised by Snooze’s new options.

Snooze A.M. Eatery has locations across the U.S., including two locations in the Kansas City Metro at 7012 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223, and 4144 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64111.